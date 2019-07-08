Home

New Hope Free Will Baptist Chr
1285 New Hope Rd
Joelton, TN 37080
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Hope Free Will Baptist Church
1285 New Hope Road
Joelton, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Free Will Baptist Church
1285 New Hope Road
Joelton, TN
Don DeGeare Obituary
Don was born on June 21, 1938 and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Don was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was retired from the United States Army with the rank of Master Sergeant (MSG) and was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was awarded many medals and awards including the Silver and Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 o'clock pm, Tuesday, July 9th, at the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Corey Minter, Bro. Tom Malone, and Craig Beecher officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, July 9th, beginning at 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 1285 New Hope Road, Joelton, TN 37080.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 8, 2019
