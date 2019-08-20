Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Don Sadler


04/14/1938 - 08/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don Sadler Obituary
Don was born on April 14, 1938 and passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

He worked as a Boiler Technician for an Aerospace Company and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10-11am. Following the visitation Mr. Sadler will be entombed in the Springfield Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. AUG 23. 11:00 AM (CDT) Springfield Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Memorial Blvd Springfield, TN, 37172 Entombment begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 20, 2019
