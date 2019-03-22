"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
(804) 730-0035
For more information about
Donald Garrett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Garrett


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald A. Garrett Obituary
Donald A. Garrett, 74, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; parents, Thomas and Margarett; brother, Tommy; and sister, Ellen. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Donald (Trisha); daughter, Angela (Jeff); grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Hannah, Arianna, Asia, and LaShawnda; sister, Joyce Fry; brother, Richard (Bonnie); brother-in-law, Johnny (Beth); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
Download Now