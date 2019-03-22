|
|
Donald A. Garrett, 74, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; parents, Thomas and Margarett; brother, Tommy; and sister, Ellen. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Donald (Trisha); daughter, Angela (Jeff); grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Hannah, Arianna, Asia, and LaShawnda; sister, Joyce Fry; brother, Richard (Bonnie); brother-in-law, Johnny (Beth); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Mar. 22, 2019