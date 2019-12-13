Home

Donald Arthur (Don) Simpson

Donald Arthur (Don) Simpson Obituary
Donald passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was proud to be a private pilot with his best friend Ron Furr.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 16th from 6 to 8 pm at Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville where services will be held on Tuesday December 17th at 11:30 am Interment will follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 13, 2019
