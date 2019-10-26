Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. "Don" Nicholson Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald D. "Don" Nicholson Sr. Obituary
Donald passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

He graduated from Science Hill HS in Johnson City, TN and attended ETSU until the military where he served for 12 years (1955-1967) in the US Army Reserves with two years active duty as a Medical Aidman in Korea.

Graveside services will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, VA., at 1:00pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.