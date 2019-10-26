|
|
Donald passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
He graduated from Science Hill HS in Johnson City, TN and attended ETSU until the military where he served for 12 years (1955-1967) in the US Army Reserves with two years active duty as a Medical Aidman in Korea.
Graveside services will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, VA., at 1:00pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 26, 2019