|
|
Mr. Hite was born on September 27, 1935 and passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Mr. Hite was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a retired employee of American Builders, a U.S. Navy Veteran and the widower of Deanna Hobbs Hite.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday March 18th at 11:00 A.M. in Southside Baptist Church of South Hill with interment to follow in La Crosse Cemetery with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Mar. 16, 2019