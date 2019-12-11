|
Donald passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Don was a Korean War US Navy Veteran.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will follow in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4600 Cox Rd #130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 11, 2019