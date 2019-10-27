|
|
Donald was born on July 3, 1953 and passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Donnie was born in Richmond, grew up in Henrico, graduated from Tucker High School and retired from Virginia Information and Technologies Agency (VITA).
Please join us to share in Donnie's Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230 (BLILEYS.COM), where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the Celebration of Life ceremony at 1 p.m.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 27, 2019