Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. (Donnie) Sackett Jr.


07/03/1953 - 10/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald L. (Donnie) Sackett Jr. Obituary
Donald was born on July 3, 1953 and passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Donnie was born in Richmond, grew up in Henrico, graduated from Tucker High School and retired from Virginia Information and Technologies Agency (VITA).

Please join us to share in Donnie's Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230 (BLILEYS.COM), where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the Celebration of Life ceremony at 1 p.m.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now