Donald Matthys, Jr., 51, of South Chesterfield passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Donald Matthys, Sr. and Erika Epp Matthys; his son, Anthony Matthys; sister, Mary Reese and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was involved in a number of civic duties throughout his career. He was a volunteer firefighter for Carson Fire Dept. for 25 years and the Petersburg Sherriff Department for 20 years. He also worked as an EMT in Carson, Southside Emergency Crew and Chesterfield Sheriff Dept. for five years. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Carson Fire Department, 20015 Halifax Rd, Carson VA 23830.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Mar. 27, 2020