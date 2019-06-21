Home

Donald R. Hopkins Obituary
Donald passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Donald was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 7831 Namozine Road, Amelia, VA 23002, with burial to follow in the Hopkins Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Hope Baptist Church or Hope Chapel.

Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on June 21, 2019
