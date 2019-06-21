|
|
Donald passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Donald was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 7831 Namozine Road, Amelia, VA 23002, with burial to follow in the Hopkins Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Hope Baptist Church or Hope Chapel, P Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Hope Baptist Church or Hope Chapel, P Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on June 21, 2019