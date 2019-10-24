|
|
Donald passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home, interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Courthouse, VA 23002.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/donald-korsak.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Oct. 24, 2019