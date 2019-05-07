Home

Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Donalee R. Thomas

Donalee R. Thomas Obituary
Donalee passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Donalee was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church, 4271 Rockhill Rd., on Friday at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 12:00 AM - 8:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Friday, April 19, 2019 11:00 AM Rock Hill Baptist Church 4271 Rockhill Road Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Confirm.
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019
