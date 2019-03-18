Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Donna Blanton Adams


02/01/1960 - 03/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Blanton Adams Obituary
Mrs. Adams was born on February 1, 1960 and passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Mrs. Adams was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday March 19th at 2:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in the Olivet Cemetery in Forksville. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:30 until 8:30 in the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, Boydton, VA 23917.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Mar. 18, 2019
