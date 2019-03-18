|
Mrs. Adams was born on February 1, 1960 and passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Mrs. Adams was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday March 19th at 2:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in the Olivet Cemetery in Forksville. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:30 until 8:30 in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, Boydton, VA 23917.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Mar. 18, 2019