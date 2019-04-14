Donna Jean Kinum



(September 24, 1958 – April 13, 2019)



Donna Jean Kinum was the ultimate Wife, Mother, Grammy, Sister, Daughter and Best Friend.



Our guardian angel died on April 13, 2019 surrounded in love by her children and husband.



She was born in Dallas, Texas to Don and Mazell Ligon, the middle child of 5 siblings.

She was so proud of the three children she raised, Veronica Jean, Brandon Edward and Vanessa Jean. For the last 19 years Donna was happily married to the love of her life, Terry Kinum.



Donna fiercely loved and protected her kids and expertly spoiled her grandbabies.

She gardened like she tended to her loved ones, surrounded herself with all things "Texas" and was delighted by sapphires.

It will come as no surprise she had a soft spot in her heart for the middle child in every family.

Her grandbabies, her dogs, yellow roses, cowboy hats, happy songs, cereal for dinner, midnight snacks, Las Vegas… her favorite things underscore what we all knew about Donna:

She loved "doing life".



Through joy and heartbreak she supported many friends.



She is survived by her husband Terry Kinum and puppy Remington, her parents Don and Mazell, her daughter Veronica (Cody), her son Brandon (Samantha), her daughter Vanessa, and her grandchildren Tristan, Gavin, Knox, Harley and Hendrix. She is also survived by sisters and brothers Mike (Jeannie), Debbie (Junior), Doug, Teri and (Ronnie), and many more nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Walter, Ola, Revis and Opal, and puppies Chief and Cowboy.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Henrico Fire Emergency Medical Services.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



Celebration of Donna's Life Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Rd. with Dr. Jim Lavender officiating. A Reception will follow at Discovery United Methodist. Her Burial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.