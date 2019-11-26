Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd.
Mechanicsville, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove United Methodist Church
Mechanicsville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Holzbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lantz Holzbach


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Lantz Holzbach Obituary
Donna was born on September 23, 1960 and passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., with interment in Hanover Memorial Park.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Lighthouse Family Retreat, a faith-based nonprofit that exists to strengthen every family living through childhood cancer.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -