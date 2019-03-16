Home

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
4951 Mt. Sinai Rd.
Prince George, VA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Unity Baptist Churc
Donna Rice Jones


Donna was born on May 31, 1958 and passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Donna was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church 4951 Mt. Sinai Rd. Prince George, VA 23875. A memorial service will follow at 7pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the church.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Unity Baptist Church.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 16, 2019
