Donny was born on November 5, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Mr. Poston was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves, worked at Acme Boot, Electrolux and Elmwood Cemetery, was a TN Vols fan and was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Jim Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with the "Poston & Friends Band", Greg Stephens, Charlie Wilkerson, Paul Wilkerson, George Anderson, Glen Mason and Roger Carroll serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Friday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
