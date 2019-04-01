Home

Dorcas Radeanna Beighley


10/27/1941 - 04/01/2019
Dorcas Radeanna Beighley Obituary
Mrs. Beighley was born on October 27, 1941 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Mrs. Beighley was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday April 4th at 3:00 P.M. in Bethany United Methodist Church in Brodnax with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kairos of Virginia Prison ministry at P.O. Box 182, Woodbridge, VA 22194 or to the Southside Virginia Emmaus Community.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 1, 2019
