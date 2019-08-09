|
|
Doris was born on June 16, 1919 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Maryland. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on August 11, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 9, 2019