Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Ebbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Belle Ebbert


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Belle Ebbert Obituary
Doris was born on June 16, 1919 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Maryland. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on August 11, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now