Green, Doris Farrell, age 89, died Saturday, February 16, in Richmond, Virginia. Born August 8, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of Edward F. and Myrtle Taylor Farrell.



Dorie was raised in the Philadelphia area and moved with her husband Andrew J. Green to Orange, Virginia after they were married. Over the years she worked in small town newspapers in Orange, Hampton, Arkansas and East Point, Georgia as a writer, editor and photographer before moving to Frankfort, Germany (where her son-in-law was stationed with her daughter) and worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 13 years. She retired to Venice, Florida where she made her home for 19 years before moving back to Virginia in 2013 to be close to her children. She was a world traveler, visiting some 40 countries, and she loved restaurants, adored her two cats and liked to read.



Dorie is survived by three children: Janet Green Birckhead of Charlottesville, Va., Ruth Green Devlin of Richmond, Va. and Patricia Green Courtwright of Reston, Va. She was predeceased by her husband and a son Andrew J. Green Jr. as well as two brothers Joseph M. Farrell and Edward F. Farrell Jr. Survivors include eight grandchildren – Landon Douglas "Duffy" Birckhead III, Susan Birckhead, Susan Winston Curtin, Anne Winston Philp, and Eli, Sara, Devon and Rebecca Courtright – along with five great-grandchildren.



A private funeral service will be held at Woody's Funeral Home on Parham Road in Richmond on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m.