Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
Doris Jones Obituary
Doris passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30pm Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 1PM Thursday at Zion Baptist Church, 2006 Decatur Street where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Sept. 29, 2019
