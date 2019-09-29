|
|
Doris passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30pm Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 1PM Thursday at Zion Baptist Church, 2006 Decatur Street where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Maury Cemetery. Thursday, October 03, 2019 1:00 PM Zion Baptist Church 2006 Decatur Street Richmond, Virginia Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Sept. 29, 2019