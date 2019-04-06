Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
11302 Merchants Hope Rd.
Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Dennis


01/14/1942 - 04/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Marie Dennis Obituary
Doris Marie Dennis, 77, of Chester went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Lee Webb and Mable Leslie Webb and is also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Randolph Crotts, Jr; brothers, Francis Webb, Terry Webb and sister, Edith Brown. Doris is survived by her daughter, Denise Gunn (Burt), son, Robert Crotts (Jacqueline); grandchildren, Louis Wyatt, III, Kevin Wyatt, Courtney Crotts, Christian Crotts; great grandchildren, Louis Wyatt, IV, Kayla Wyatt, Ryan Wyatt, Jr, Reef Wyatt; sister, Mary Tuck, Janet Young and special nieces, Beverly Daniels and Genna Outlaw. She was a longtime member of the Women's Moose. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. Doris's funeral ceremony will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will be in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now