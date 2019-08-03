Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Doris Williams Lee Obituary
Doris was born on August 1, 1930 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to At Home Care Hospice, 629 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23030.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Aug. 3, 2019
