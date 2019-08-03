|
Doris was born on August 1, 1930 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to At Home Care Hospice, 629 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23030.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Aug. 3, 2019