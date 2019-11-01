|
Dorothea was born on November 5, 1926 and passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Dr. Joey Anthony and the Reverend Dr. Andrew Brockelman officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Queen Anne Cemetery, Highway 222, Fountain, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on November 3, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Senior Adult Ministries Fund.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 1, 2019