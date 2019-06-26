|
|
Dorothy passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Dorothy was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019