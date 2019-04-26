Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Dorothy Davies

Dorothy Davies Obituary
Dorothy passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Dorothy was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 The Family Will Receive Friends One Hour Prior To Masonic Home 500 Masonic Lane Richmond VA 23223 Masonic Home 500 Masonic Lane Richmond VA 23223 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 26, 2019
