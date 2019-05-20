|
Mrs Martin was born on May 26, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Mrs Martin was a resident of South Hill, North Carolina at the time of passing.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Oakwood cemetery in South Hill. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the The Rose Garden, Pineview Rest Home, 621 Academy Lane, South Hill, Va.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 20, 2019