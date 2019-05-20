Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood cemetery
South Hill, VA
Dorothy Dean Crowe Martin


Dorothy Dean Crowe Martin


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Dean Crowe Martin Obituary
Mrs Martin was born on May 26, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Mrs Martin was a resident of South Hill, North Carolina at the time of passing.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Oakwood cemetery in South Hill. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the The Rose Garden, Pineview Rest Home, 621 Academy Lane, South Hill, Va.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 20, 2019
