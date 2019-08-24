Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Paul (Nana) Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Paul (Nana) Taylor Obituary
Dorothy passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter St., Richmond, Va. 23224. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Central United Methodist Church 1211 Porter Street Richmond VA Central United Methodist Church 1211 Porter St. Richmond, VA 23224.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now