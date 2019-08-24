|
|
Dorothy passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter St., Richmond, Va. 23224.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 24, 2019