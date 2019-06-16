|
Dorothy was born on November 1, 1933 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Dorothy was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church, Blackridge.
The family request memorial contributions be made in Dorothy's name to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on June 16, 2019