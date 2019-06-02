|
|
Dorothy was born on August 1, 1927 and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Dorothy was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Dot graduated from Morrison High School in Newport News, now known as Warwick High School.
The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227, The , ACCA Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23227, or Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, Henrico, Virginia 23229.
