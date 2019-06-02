Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rhodes (Dot) Wright


08/01/1927 - 05/31/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Rhodes (Dot) Wright Obituary
Dorothy was born on August 1, 1927 and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Dorothy was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Dot graduated from Morrison High School in Newport News, now known as Warwick High School.

The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227, The , ACCA Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23227, or Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, Henrico, Virginia 23229.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now