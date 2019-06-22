|
Dorothy passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Dorothy was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A Burial Service will be held at Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 with a reception to follow in Denny Hall. A family interment will follow the reception at Bethel Baptist Church, Midlothian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manakin Episcopal Church https://manakin.org/.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 22, 2019