Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Manakin Episcopal Church
985 Huguenot Trail
Midlothian, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Watkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Watkins Obituary
Dorothy passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Dorothy was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

A Burial Service will be held at Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 with a reception to follow in Denny Hall. A family interment will follow the reception at Bethel Baptist Church, Midlothian. Burial Service Manakin Episcopal Church 985 Huguenot Trail Midlothian VA 23113 Family Interment Bethel Baptist Church 1100 Huguenot Springs Rd Midlothian VA 23113 Manakin Episcopal Church 985 Huguenot Trail Midlothian, VA 23113 (804) 794-6401 https://manakin.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manakin Episcopal Church https://manakin.org/.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now