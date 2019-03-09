|
|
Dorothy passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Dorothy was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30PM Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday 12 noon at Fifth Baptist Church 1415 W. Cary Street where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Mar. 9, 2019