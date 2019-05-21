|
|
Douglas passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Douglas was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
Doug grew up in Hagerstown, Md., served in the U.S. Navy, spent the majority of his life in Middletown, Md., worked 27 years at National Geographic Society, retired and moved to Midlothian, Va., to be close to family.
A memorial service will be held at Kingsway Community Church, 14111 Sovereign Grace Drive, Midlothian, 23114, on May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harper's Hope Foundation, www.mcvfoundation.org/harpers-hope-fund.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 21, 2019