1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CLEMENTSON, Douglas "Doug" Gerald, 72, passed away Sunday, March 31st at his residence.



Doug was born September 25, 1946 in Richmond, Virginia to Orin Gerald Clementson and Henrietta Christian Clementson and was the eldest of their four children. After graduating from Freeman High School, Doug immediately enlisted in the Air Force, where he served six years before his honorable discharge in 1972.



After his military service, Doug's aviation career pursuits carried him to Denver, Colorado where he continued furthering his education by obtaining a Commercial Pilot's license followed by a Flight Instructor license. It was also in Denver that Doug began to attend Calvary Temple's Career Class, which served as the foundation for lifelong friendships which Doug nurtured until the day that he passed.



In August, 1976, Doug met Mary Karen Sampson and they were married April 23rd, 1977, in Aiken, South Carolina. This was the start of a beautiful 41 year marriage that set an example of selfless, sacrificial love for their eight children.



Although Doug explored various fields throughout most of the 1980's, including public relations with Jim's Water Service and car wholesaling, Doug ended up returning to his hometown of Richmond, Virginia where he resumed his aviation career. He initially started flying as a co-pilot in 1989 with Dominion Aviation before transitioning to work for Martinair and LifeNet in 1990. In 1992 Doug became a Pilot in Command for Martinair, where he would finish his piloting career 10 years later in 2002. In total, Doug accumulated nearly 6,800 flight hours in planes ranging from a Cessna 421 to a Beech King Air and a Learjet.



Simultaneous to flying, Doug started a successful payphone vending business in 1995 that ran until 2009. Doug then transitioned to becoming an FFL (Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer) until he retired in 2018. Doug lived a full life with many passions fueled by his love for the Lord. He was relational in everything he did, and most of his passions included his many friends. He loved cheering for the Denver Broncos. He loved cars and often joked that but for his eight children, he would still have his Austin Healey 3000 and that he would be living in the low humidity mountains of Denver. He loved shooting skeet and he loved to hunt. He was an outstanding downhill snow skier and water skier. He loved breakfast food, regardless of the time of day. He often cited his Norwegian heritage as the reason that he loved milk so much.



He loved being an entrepreneur and was always thinking about starting new businesses. He was a gifted host and would often turn absolute strangers into instant friends. His sense of humor was unparalleled and there was never a dull moment with him at the helm. He missed Denver and would visit any chance that he could. Doug's legacy is one of generosity, sacrificial love of family, hard work, and faithfulness to God.



Survivors include his loving wife Mary Karen Clementson; brother Lewis Clementson; sisters Conway Telfeyan (Honorable Stephen Telfeyan) and Katherine McDonald (John McDonald); children Joshua Clementson, Rebekah Holt (Bryan Holt), Chris Clementson (Rebekah Clementson), Ruth Been (Jody Bean), Daniel Clementson (Courtney Clementson), Luke Clementson, Sarah Erickson (Brian Erickson), Anna Clarke (Nathan Clarke); and grandchildren Micah, Nathan, Chloe, Jane, Ian Jude, Maggie Rose, Miriam and Rylynn.



The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. The funeral service will be held Friday at 10am at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Ave, Richmond, Va. 23229.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.