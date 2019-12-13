Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Pruiett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Paul Pruiett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Paul Pruiett Obituary
Douglas passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Douglas was a graduate of University of Central Florida (BS-Mathematics, Masters- Applied Mathematics), Luther Rice College & Seminary(Masters- Education, Summa Cum Laude); Bethany Theological Seminary (Doctorate- Educational Leadership, Summa Cum Laude.

The family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, where his funeral service will be held following at 2 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 2 PM, Tuesday December 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Goochland County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, PO Box 247, Goochland, VA 23063.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -