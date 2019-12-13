|
Douglas passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Douglas was a graduate of University of Central Florida (BS-Mathematics, Masters- Applied Mathematics), Luther Rice College & Seminary(Masters- Education, Summa Cum Laude); Bethany Theological Seminary (Doctorate- Educational Leadership, Summa Cum Laude.
The family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, where his funeral service will be held following at 2 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 2 PM, Tuesday December 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Goochland County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, PO Box 247, Goochland, VA 23063.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Dec. 13, 2019