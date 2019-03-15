|
|
Doyle was born on April 2, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Doyle was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a graduate of Appalachian State University and spent many years as an accountant.
Doyle was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the J.T. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Chester Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 15, 2019