Doyle was born on October 28, 1946 and passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.
He attended Ricks College and Virginia Tech.
He was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed at Fort Lee, VA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6-8 PM at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights. Funeral services will commence on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, followed by a private graveside service. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 22, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 19, 2019