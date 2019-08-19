Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
501 Compton Heights
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Wilding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Wayne Wilding


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doyle Wayne Wilding Obituary
Doyle was born on October 28, 1946 and passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

He attended Ricks College and Virginia Tech.

He was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed at Fort Lee, VA.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6-8 PM at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights. Funeral services will commence on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, followed by a private graveside service. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 22, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now