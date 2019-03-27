Eardie Elizabeth (Hoffman) Baka, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Updyke) and Clarence Hoffman of Bloomsbury, NJ. She was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1957 at Phillipsburg High School and it was there she first met her future husband, Richard John Baka, where they served on the Yearbook staff. They shared 47 years of marriage until Richard's passing in 2011.



Eardie received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Maryland at College Park. She was passionate about her job as an elementary school teacher until she retired in 2004. She and Dick spent the second half of their lives in North Potomac, MD before Eardie relocated to Richmond, VA in 2016 to be closer to family. She enjoyed all types of arts & crafts, the beach, her dolls, always looking for a good bargain, and volunteering at West End Thrift Store. She will be remembered for her passion, determination, fighting spirit, and her selfless love for others.



She is survived by her 2 sons Gregory Richard Baka (Stephanie) of Richmond, VA and Scott Christopher Baka (Jennifer) of Louisville, KY and her grandchildren Victoria Baka, Matthew Baka, and Autumn Baka.



A celebratory memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 pm at the West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23229.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the or West End Thrift Store (7219 W. Broad St.)