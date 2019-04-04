|
Earl A. Davidson, 88, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in sales for CSX Transportation. In his active years, Earl enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Virginia M. Davidson. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Davidson (Barbara), Neil Snow (Molly), and Clint Snow; grandchildren, Heath, Alton, Wyatt, Ethan, Jack, and Reagan; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Earl's sister-in-law, Diane Snow, for all of her help and support over the past three years. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, https://www.ccalliance.org/donate.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Apr. 4, 2019