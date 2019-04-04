"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
For more information about
Earl Davidson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Alton Davidson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl Alton Davidson Obituary
Earl A. Davidson, 88, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in sales for CSX Transportation. In his active years, Earl enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Virginia M. Davidson. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Todd Davidson (Barbara), Neil Snow (Molly), and Clint Snow; grandchildren, Heath, Alton, Wyatt, Ethan, Jack, and Reagan; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Earl's sister-in-law, Diane Snow, for all of her help and support over the past three years. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, https://www.ccalliance.org/donate.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Parham
Download Now