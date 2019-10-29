Home

Earl Harris Lucas Jr.

Earl Harris Lucas Jr. Obituary
Earl passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

He graduated from the (then) Boys Tech High School in Atlanta, Ga., and entered Georgia Tech at the age of 17 in 1942.

While in his freshman year, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and served primarily with the 102nd Division in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthew's Lane, Henrico, Va. 23233, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew's, Habitat for Humanity of Goochland or the Goochland Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company #3.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 29, 2019
