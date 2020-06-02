Earl Marshall Nicholson, Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the son of Earl Nicholson, Sr. and Virginia Dyer Nicholson. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Madge Nicholson; sons, Eddie Williams, Earl Nicholson III, Billy Nicholson, Dustin Nicholson, Travis Nicholson; daughters, Alexis Nicholson, Amanda Nicholson, Virginia Nicholson; daughter in law, Mazelle Williams; sons in law, James Stanley, Tommy Small, Morris Small and grandchildren, Paige, Taryn, Tyler, Lefty, Saul, Anna, Levi, Allie, Skylee, Chasitie, Priscilla, Madge, Tommy Jr., and Loretta. A devoted hardworking father, husband and "Poppy" Earl Nicholson, Jr. will be remembered by all that knew him as "A True Legend" and an avid card player. All services are private.



