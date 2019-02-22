"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
Earle Parrish
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
Earle Lindsey Parrish Obituary
Earle Lindsey Parrish, Jr., 65, of Henrico died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Earle L. "Tripp" Parrish, III; and his parents, Hazel and Earl Parrish, Sr. He is survived by two sisters, Sue Bess Parrish and Sandy Parrish Simmons (Billy); a grandson, Earle Lindsey Parrish IV; numerous cousins and friends; and a special friend, Jennifer Rush and her son, Isaac. Earle was retired from Philip Morris, USA; and was an avid collector of memorabilia such as baseball cards and coins. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Parham Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Earle requested that flowers be omitted and you keep Sue Bess in your prayers and thoughts.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Feb. 22, 2019
