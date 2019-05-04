|
|
Earnest was born on July 19, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Earnest was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a Military Police officer for the Army during WWII, a Fixer at Lucky Strike Cigarette Company and he owned H&H Home Improvement.
Viewing services will be held on May 6, at Bliley's - 8510 Staples Mill Rd., 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 7, at Bliley's, followed by interment and Military Honors in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 4, 2019