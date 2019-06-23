|
|
Eddie was born on December 28, 1937 and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Eddie was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Accounting.
Joining the U.S. Army at age 17, Ed spent over two decades serving his country and received many commendations and accolades on his performance.
The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Home at 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., on Wednesday, June 26, from 6 to 8 pm. Burial with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 23, 2019