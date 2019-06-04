|
Edgar passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Edgar was a resident of New York, New York at the time of passing.
He was a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Sewanee - The University of the South where he was Speaker of the Student Assembly for two terms and was a member of the Order of Gownsmen.
The family will receive friends at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the E. Forrest Jessee III Memorial Graphics Art Prize, St. Christopher's School, 711 St. Christopher's Road, Richmond, Va. 23226 or Friends of the High Line, 820 Washington Street, New York, N.Y. 10014.
