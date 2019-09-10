"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Edgar Lee Kirby

Edgar Lee Kirby Obituary
KIRBY, Edgar Lee, 81, of Sandston, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Kirby; a sister, Mary Jane Parsley and a brother, Albert L. Kirby, Jr. Edgar is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, June Kirby; children, James Michael Kirby (Anne) and Linda Cruea (Chris); 8 grandchildren, J.B., Ashley, Kelly, Megan, Emilee, Austin, Tyler and Addison; and 2 great-grandchildren, Tristan and Corbin. Edgar, affectionately known as "Tootsie", was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He had a passion for cooking. He loved to prepare food for his beloved family, who were his greatest joy. The family will receive friends, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4 – 7:30 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111; where a funeral service will be held, 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019. A reception will follow in the funeral home lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Sept. 10, 2019
