KIRBY, Edgar Lee, 81, of Sandston, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Kirby; a sister, Mary Jane Parsley and a brother, Albert L. Kirby, Jr. Edgar is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, June Kirby; children, James Michael Kirby (Anne) and Linda Cruea (Chris); 8 grandchildren, J.B., Ashley, Kelly, Megan, Emilee, Austin, Tyler and Addison; and 2 great-grandchildren, Tristan and Corbin. Edgar, affectionately known as "Tootsie", was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He had a passion for cooking. He loved to prepare food for his beloved family, who were his greatest joy. The family will receive friends, Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4 – 7:30 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111; where a funeral service will be held, 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019. A reception will follow in the funeral home lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Sept. 10, 2019