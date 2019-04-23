Edgar passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Edgar was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.



He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and later attended the University of Richmond, receiving certificates in accounting, applied studies and transportation and traffic management.



Mr. Ford was a United States Navy veteran of World War II.



Mr. Ford has been an active member of Shalom Baptist Church since 2004, serving as a deacon, teller, usher, member of the hospital visitation team and on the Constitution and By-Laws Committee. Mr. Ford was a lifelong member and past Worshipful Master of the Westhampton Masonic Lodge #302, AF&AM. He served in many areas of the masonry, among them Commander of Knights Templar for Richmond Commandery #2, High Priest of Royal Arch Chapter #9, District Deputy Grand High Priest of Virginia, Knights York Cross of Honor and Sovereign of Allied Masonic Degree. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Massey Cancer Center.