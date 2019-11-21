Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Edith Ellin Moale Rains


Edith Ellin Moale Rains Obituary
Edith was born on February 18, 1941 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Edith was a 1959 graduate of St. Patrick's High School.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m on Saturday, November 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Bliley's-Central. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 21, 2019
