|
|
Edith was born on February 18, 1941 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Edith was a 1959 graduate of St. Patrick's High School.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m on Saturday, November 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Bliley's-Central. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 21, 2019