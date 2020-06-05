Edith Harrison
11/05/1921 - 05/28/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Erselle Brockwell Harrison, age 98, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Riverside

Regional Medical Center, Newport News, Va. She was born in Brandon, Prince George Co.,

Va., November 5, 1921, youngest child of Robert J. Brockwell, Sr., and Clara Julia Harrison

Brockwell. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Harvey "Beans" Harrison, eight older

siblings, son James M. Harrison, and son-in-law Jimmy D. Roady. She is survived by daughter

Linda M. Hobbs and husband Wayne of Carrollton, Va., son Michael Harrison of Mechanicsville,

Va., grandson Christopher Harrison and wife Stacy and great grandsons Graydon and Reed of

Roanoke, Va., granddaughters Hilary Harrison of Lynchburg, Va., and Morgan Harrison of

Richmond, Va., and their mother and daughter-in-law Rebecca Boestfleisch of New Kent, Va.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Magnolia Manor, Smithfield, Va., for their loving

and compassionate care of Edith during her residency there. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved