Edith Erselle Brockwell Harrison, age 98, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Riverside



Regional Medical Center, Newport News, Va. She was born in Brandon, Prince George Co.,



Va., November 5, 1921, youngest child of Robert J. Brockwell, Sr., and Clara Julia Harrison



Brockwell. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Harvey "Beans" Harrison, eight older



siblings, son James M. Harrison, and son-in-law Jimmy D. Roady. She is survived by daughter



Linda M. Hobbs and husband Wayne of Carrollton, Va., son Michael Harrison of Mechanicsville,



Va., grandson Christopher Harrison and wife Stacy and great grandsons Graydon and Reed of



Roanoke, Va., granddaughters Hilary Harrison of Lynchburg, Va., and Morgan Harrison of



Richmond, Va., and their mother and daughter-in-law Rebecca Boestfleisch of New Kent, Va.



The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Magnolia Manor, Smithfield, Va., for their loving



and compassionate care of Edith during her residency there. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store