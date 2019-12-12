Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Edna Brown Adkins


11/12/1927 - 12/11/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Brown Adkins Obituary
Edna was born on November 12, 1927 and passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with a visitation held one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George.

In lieu of flower donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg Virginia 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 12, 2019
