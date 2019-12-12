|
Edna was born on November 12, 1927 and passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with a visitation held one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George.
In lieu of flower donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg Virginia 23805.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 12, 2019